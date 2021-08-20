Nairobi Hospital’s Human Resources Director Christopher Kibett Sacked as Facility Makes Changes in Nursing Department

Christopher Kibett, the Nairobi Hospital’s Director of Human Resources and Operations, has been sacked in the latest changes effected at the hospital also affecting senior officers in the nursing department.

The hospital’s Chief Executive Officer James Nyamongo announced Kibett’s exit in an internal memo dated August 18, 2021.

“This is to inform you of the departure of Mr. Christopher Kibett from the Hospital effective today, 18th August 2021. On behalf of the Board, and on my own behalf I wish to express our appreciation for his contribution to the Hospital for the period he served as Director Human Resources and Operations,” the memo reads.

Nyamongo asked all the heads of departments who were reporting directly to Kibett to report to him (CEO).

Kahawa Tungu has learnt that Kibett’s exit was dramatic as the hospital’s top brass ordered security to escort him out of the facility.

The HR boss had a few days before his sacking hinted at the fallout with the hospital’s leadership in a cryptic post shared on his Facebook page.

“Don’t block all your haters. Keep one or two so that they can go back to headquarters and report,” the post read.

The hospital’s board has also effected mass demotions in the nursing division and Out-Patient Clinics (OPCs) from the Director of Nursing Services to the Assistant Directors ( DNS and ADNS ) in what looks like constructive dismissal.

The management changes were announced by the CEO in a separate memo dated Thursday, August 19.

Nyamongo said the changes had been approved by the hospital’s board and are meant to “improve quality of our healthcare services”.

“The proposed changes are aligned to the institutional restructuring and staff rationalization that the Board approved and has been under implementation since April this year. In exercise of its mandate from the Board, the Management is implementing these changes with immediate effect, to enable the Nursing Division to respond to the emerging demands of our core clients,” the memo reads.

“The changes will improve the performance of the division by motivating our nursing staff to be more focused on results that will enhance the experience of our patients at all service points. The new team is mandated to assess the critical needs of the Division and advise Management on emerging issues, including staffing gaps to enhance the quality of nursing care services.”

Those affected by the latest changes are listed in the screenshots below:







The changes come four months after the hospital laid off more than 200 staffers in a restructuring move aimed at cutting costs.

Some of the staffers, according to Nyamongo, were implicated in a graft audit conducted in the hospital.

Nyamongo who had one of the shortest stints at the National Oil Corporation of Kenya was appointed the Nairobi Hospital CEO in December 2020 following the sacking of Dr Allan Pamba.

Dr Pamba was fired after fallout with the board over wrangles that touched on tenders issued by the Hospital.

