Nairobi Hospital Threatens To Sack Staffers For Leaking Information About Planned Retrenchment

Any staff found to have leaked plans to retrench a section of the Nairobi Hospital staffers will be subject to sanctions including instant dismissal, the management has said.

In an internal memo dated March 25, 2021, Nairobi Hospital CEO James Nyamongo accused some staffers of sharing false information about restructuring on social media.

“We have noted there is a post circulating on social media with misguided information about reduction of staff. This information is distorted and makes false allegations about the performance of the hospital,” said Nyamongo.

“As we follow up on the fake news, let all our staff know that sharing and distorting internal communication between management and staff is a serious breach of employment regulations. Any staff found to have breached the regulations will be subject to sanctions including instant dismissal.”

However, a memo dated March 24, 2021 obtained by Kahawa Tungushowed that the hospital was undertaking a restructuring plan, that would actually lead to loss of jobs, although Nyamongo said that the hospital would hire more personnel in some departments.

“In response to the emerging business environment, the Board of Management has approved a new organization structure that is focused on our core areas of the business. We are embarking on a restructuring aimed at achieving a balance in our skills needs, based on the demand of our clients. This will entail increasing the number of key staff in the Clinical and Nursing divisions and reducing staff in the non-clinical departments,” said Nyamongo in the memo dated March 25.

Nyamongo was however economical with details only saying that the exercise would be concluded in May, affecting both unionisable and non-unionisable staff cadres.

“The details of the positions and numbers affected by the staff rationalization exercise are currently being worked out and all staff will be informed as more details are available. The key criterion to be used in the identification of staff affected in this process will be their fit in the revised organisation structures, based on their skills and experience, standard of work performance, displayed work initiative and respective competencies defined for the different roles in the organisation design. The exercise, scheduled to be completed in May 2021, will cover both unionisable and non-unionisable staff cadres,” he added.

James Nyamongo who had one of the shortest stints at National Oil Corporation of Kenya, was appointed the Nairobi Hospital CEO in December following the sacking of Dr Allan Pamba.

Dr Pamba was fired after fallout with the board over wrangles that touched on tenders issued by the Hospital.

