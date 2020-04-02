Nairobi Hospital Suspends Operations in Six Clinics after Medic Contracted Coronavirus

The premier health provider Nairobi Hospital has announced an immediate suspension of operations at all its six satellite clinics as it grapples with fears of the dreaded Coronavirus pandemic.

In a move said to have been influenced by an incident where a clinical officer at Galleria branch of Nairobi Hospital tested positive for COVID-19.

The management led by Chief Executive Officer Dr Allan Pamba has decided to recall all staff to the main hospital and said that the COVID-19 virus poses a serious challenge to the resilience of Kenya’s healthcare system.

Nairobi Hospital is said to be turning away all COVID-19 patients as insiders claim that the government has reserved the facility for senior government officials if any would be affected. The hospital has not responded to questions when asked to respond

The hospital has also announced that the Anderson speciality clinics at the main hospital will no longer accept walk-ins. Most pressing cases like high-risk obstetrics, vaccinations and family health clinics will be accessed only on appointment.

Those seeking to book an appointment with the hospital can call 0730 666860/1/7 or 0703 082 860/1/7.

The hospital has also announced new operating hours of the clinics from Monday to Friday. They will be accessible from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm while consultant staff are conducting their non-emergency consultations via phone.

Some of the closed satellite hospitals include Galleria Mall, Warwick Centre, Kiambu Mall, Rosslyn Riviera Mall, Southfield Mall and Capital Centre.

The hospital is expanding its isolation and quarantine facility. It has also established a 100+ bed capacity for staff who will be required to stay on site.

All patients requiring medical attention are advised to come to the Main Hospitals 24-hour Accident and Emergency Unit.

