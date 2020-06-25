Nairobi Hospital’s Southfield Outpatient Centre To Reopen Next Week

The Nairobi Hospital has announced that its Southfield Outpatient Centre located at Southfield Mall will reopen on Monday, June 29, after about three months of closure.

The hospital broke the news through its official Twitter page on Thursday.

Kahawa Tungu understands that the outpatient centre will reopen under strict Covid-19 protocols as laid out by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Ministry of Health.

The Nairobi Hospital Outpatient Centre at @SouthfieldMall will re-open on Monday, 29th June 2020. Stay tuned for more updates! pic.twitter.com/qooPvFuUdH — The Nairobi Hospital (@thenairobihosp) June 25, 2020

Southfield Outpatient Centre was among a list of six clinics that the hospital said it was closing on April 2.

Others are Galleria Mall, Rosslyn Riviera, Capital Centre, Warwick Centre and Kiambu Mall.

The move is said to have been influenced by an incident where a clinical officer at Galleria branch tested positive for COVID-19.

Following the closure, the management led by Chief Executive Officer Dr Allan Pamba decided to recall all staff to the main hospital.

The management said that the COVID-19 virus poses a serious challenge to the resilience of Kenya’s healthcare system.

The management also announced that the Anderson speciality clinics at the main hospital will no longer accept walk-ins.

Most pressing cases like high-risk obstetrics, vaccinations and family health clinics, the management said, would be accessed only on appointment.

