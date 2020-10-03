Nairobi Hospital Sacks CEO Allan Pamba Over Failure To Execute Probation Extension

The Nairobi Hospital has sacked CEO Dr Allan Pamba for declining to acknowledge and execute a performance improvement plan.

In a letter dated October 2 and signed by the chairman of the board Dr Irungu Ndirangu, the board resolved to terminate Dr Pamba’s employment effective October 3.

“Please note that the letter dated 10th September 2020 extending your probation period up to 12th December 2020 gave you up to 30th September to acknowledge and execute the performance improvement plan,” the letter reads in part.

The letter indicates that Dr Pamba responded to the letter on September 29.

He requested that his performance is reviewed by the board of directors instead of the chairman of the board, as is indicated in his probation letter.

The board on Friday resolved to let him go but will pay him two weeks in lieu of notice.

“You will be required to hand over all hospital’s properties in your custody and clear with Human Resources department as per the set down clearance procedures.

“Your last day of working will be 3rd October, 2020,” the letter reads further.

Sources indicate that Dr Pamba is currently at the hospital clearing out his office.

Dr Pamba was appointed as the facility’s substantive Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective March 9.

He took over from Christopher Abeid who had been the acting CEO since the exit of Gordon Otieno Odundo, whose contract was terminated in April last year.

Odundo’s exit followed a protracted row with the board of directors.

