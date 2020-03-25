Nairobi Hospital Implements One Patient, One Visitor Policy In Fight Against Covid-19

Nairobi Hospital has implemented the one patient, one visitor policy, in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in the country.

In a public notice, the Hospital Management also barred children below the age of 12 from accessing the facility unless they are sick.

“Our new visiting hours are 4:00pm to 6:00pm only. Only one (1) visitor allowed per patient in all our wards. This restriction includes our critical care areas, accident and emergency department, intensive care unit and high dependency unit. Children below the age of twelve (12) years are not allowed in the hospital or any of our satellite clinics unless they are patients,” the notice read in part.

The hospital will also not allow external food and drinks until further notice, as well as external items like flowers, cards and gifts.

The Hospital’s Anderson Specialty Clinics will no longer be accepting walk-ins but rather will see patients strictly on an appointment basis.

“The only exceptions shall be our Obstetric, Vaccination, Family Health/Diabetes and Well-Baby clinics. Our satellite facilities will continue to be open but offer accident & emergency services only. Specialty clinic services will be suspended,” added the notice.

Prescriptions will be done via email and the hospital will do delivery at the cost of Ksh400 per trip via G4S.

“These measures will decongest our facilities and help to further reduce transmission risks to both staff and public,” added the Hospital.

