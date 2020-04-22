Nairobi Hospital to Conduct COVID-19 Tests at Ksh10,000 Per Test

The Nairobi Hospital has announced commencement of COVID-19 testing known as PCR

SARS COV-2, at a cost of Ksh10,000, Kahawa Tungu has learnt.

In a statement, the CEO Dr Allan Pamba says that they have been authorised by the Ministry of Health to conduct the tests.

“This is after rigorous training and collaboration by the Centre of Disease Control (CDC) and approval by the Ministry of Health, following validation by the National Influenza Center (NIC) Laboratory,” said Dr Pamba.

According to Pamba, the testing facility which is located at the Main Hospital on Argwings Kodhek Road has the capacity to process 80 tests per day on a manual platform.

He says that hospital expects to automate the testing by April 27, 2020, which will increase the testing capacity to 900 tests per day. Test result will be available within 6 – 24 hours of sampling.

For positive results, the patient will be informed of their status by their doctor and followed up by the Ministry of Health for isolation at a facility of their choice and contact tracing.

For those using their insurance covers, they’ll be required to contact their providers to confirm coverage of the test within their policies.

