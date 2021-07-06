Nairobi Gets New DCI Commander In Latest Reshuffle

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) director George Kinoti has reshuffled commanders and top sleuths in latest changes to the investigations unit.

The changes were prompted by the retirement of senior officers.

Nairobi Regional Criminal Investigations Officer (RCIO) is Paul Wachira who has been moved from Rift Valley. Taking his place will be Isaac Meeme.

Nairobi RCIO Bernard Nyakwaka has been named the head of the DCI Kenya Airports Police Unit and will be stationed at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Nyakwaka replaces Joseph Mugwanja who has been moved to DCI headquarters as the director of planning.

Taking over the reins at the Investigations Bureau (IB) is the outgoing head of Anti Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) John Gachomo. He has been replaced by Mombasa head of ATPU Martin Otieno at the headquarters.

Carrey Nyawinda takes over as the head of Banking Fraud Investigations Unit (BFIU). Nyawinda replaces Abdallah Komesha who was moved to DCI headquarters and will be deputizing Gachomo.

Kilimani head of DCI Fatuma Hadi will be in Rwanda for a senior officers’ training course. Her replacement will be Stephen ole Tanki.

Peter Kiboro is the new DCIO for Gigiri in Nairobi whereas Laikipia’s Francis Wanjau was moved to Kisumu in the same capacity.

Bernard Gicheru takes over as the director of operations at DCI, Pius Gitari as the boss at Special Service Unit (SSU), and Eliud Lagat director of reforms.

Kisii County Criminal Investigations Officer (CCIO) Adan Guyo has moved to Nyandarua in same capacity and Kitui’s Samuel Kobina to DCI academy as the deputy director.

Lawrence Okoth is set to make a move to Kitui where he will serve as the CCIO, Johnston Kola (North Eastern), Stephen Chacha (Western region) and Johna Kirui (DCI headquarters) as Amos Teben becomes director of complaints.

Kasarani’s Jackson Owino is Garissa’s new head of personnel.

