Nairobi Expressway Now Open to Public

The Nairobi Expressway has this Saturday been opened to the public for official use on a trial basis. President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to oversee the official launch of the road today.

“The 8-lane elevated dual carriageway created over 6,000 direct jobs, benefitted 200 sub-contractors and hundreds of other local suppliers of building materials such as steel, sand, cement and ballast.” A statement from the Presidential Service Unit said.

According to Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia, 11,000 vehicles have been registered to use the new expressway with 7,000 registered to use the electronic tolling system.

Read: Here is What You Need to Register to Use the Nairobi Expressway

The road is expected to significantly reduce traffic along the busy Mombasa road and reduce travel time between Mlolongo and Westlands to 15 minutes.

To register for the ETC cards and ETC service, users are advised to visit the Moja Expressway service centres including the Mombasa Road Service Centre opposite Cabanas & Lavington Service Centre along Gitanga Road.

Here, they will be able to fill out application forms and provide the required documents to enable them purchase and top up toll points.

