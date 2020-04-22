I Never Read Nairobi Deed Of Transfer Documents, I Will Terminate It – Mike Sonko

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is not your ordinary politician. He pulls the trigger when you least expect.

In his latest move, the embattled Governor now says he wants to terminate the Nairobi County deed of transfer that saw four key functions surrendered to the National Government.

In a Facebook post, Sonko cited frustration orchestrated by his political enemies as the reason for his second thoughts.

Sonko was responding to one of his followers, who asked him to take responsibility for the mess in Nairobi and not engage in blame games over vandalized sanitisation booths in Kibra, Kencom and Buruburu.

The Governor had lashed out at Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho for allegedly giving orders for the booths to be brought down.

He also accused some of the officials of having declared his Sonko Rescue Team “illegal” in the wake of COVID-19 crisis. The team was apparently banned from distributing relief food and fumigation of streets and residentials in Nairobi.

“Thuita Mbauni when we started this process the President had good intentions on Nairobi but some of his greedy officers in government especially the ones who hate me have hijacked the process to embarrass and frustrate me with a lot of impunity (sic), ” said Sonko.

Sonko claimed that the whole process of the transfer of county functions was rushed and he didn’t have sufficient time to go through the documents.

He said he’ll initiate the termination process by going to court soon.

“I will not sign (resign) in fact this the time to terminate the transfer of functions deed. To date, I have not been furnished with a copy of the deed. I was not given sufficient time to even read the draft. I was just told it is a good thing on service delivery to the Great people of Nairobi as I deal with my court cases since I love you people of Nairobi and I have your interests at heart I had to accept without even going through the document thoroughly, I didn’t know it will turn against us, ” Sonko wrote.

“Please forgive me I will never repeat that mistake again, in fact, I’m starting the process of terminating the deed of transfer just like any other ordinary contract. I will now personally go to court to have it terminated. Let them kill me or jail me if they want ndio waendelee na ujinga zao when I’m not your Governor.”

In the deal witnessed by President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House Nairobi in February and March this year, Sonko surrendered county health services, transport, planning and development and public works and utilities to the State.

Thereafter, the President unveiled the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) leadership led by Director General Major General Mohamed Badi to be in charge of the transferred functions.

Sonko recently clashed with the NMS boss. He accused Badi of overstepping his mandate.

According to Sonko, Badi did not communicate his intentions to transfer 6,052 employees from City Hall to NMS.

In a letter referring to Badi and Public Service Commission (PSC) intentions, Sonko said the alleged transfers were the “height of impunity”.

In a rejoinder, Badi told off the embattled Governor saying he had signed the deed of transfer of four key functions and should give him ample time to serve Nairobians.

“Governor Mike Sonko personally signed the Deed of Transfer and handed over the four key functions to the National Government and I’m the one in charge of those functions now. I officially took them over on March 18, 2020 and on top of that, the Nairobi County Assembly had a Special Sitting where they approved the handover of those functions to me,” said Maj.Gen Badi.

