Nairobi Court Clerks Risk Losing Jobs As Judiciary Adopts E-Filing System

The Judiciary has indicated plans to fully embrace e-filling of documents as from July 1, 2020, thus putting hundreds of clerks in Nairobi County at risk of losing their jobs.

Through a notice by the Registrar of the Judiciary Anne Amadi, all court cases within Nairobi will be done exclusively through electronic filing as part of embracing technology in running its functions.

This, according to Amadi will see to it that higher levels of efficiency and convenience are achieved. Notably, one will first be required to register through the portal before logging in, uploading documents and accessing court fees relevant for submission

“Any computer or device that allows attachment of files will be sufficient to access the system and carry out the e-filing,” said Chief Registrar Anne Amadi.

The system is already available to the public for familiarization as the Chief Justice David Maraga is expected to officially launch it in July.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, court cases have been heard and determined virtually. ICT has also been incorporated into the system to ease the burden of paperwork as well as combat the spread of the deadly virus.

Reports also indicate that judiciary intends to launch Court Recordings and Transcription System in 32 courtrooms around the country.

Court sessions were resumed on Monday following a two-month break due to COVID-19

