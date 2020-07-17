Nairobi County To Use Kazi Mtaani App As Programme Rolls Out Countrywide

The Nairobi County is deploying the use of an App for the Kazi Mtaani programme. The app will be used by the workers to clock in and out during working hours for accountability purposes.

The Nairobi Regional Commissioner, Wilson Njenga said that the app will facilitate the payment process as each worker is expected to work for a stipulated time.

“This App will solve mischief by individuals who clock in and out in the morning and then disappear without working and expect to be paid for work not done. This system will be safeguarded from abuse,” said Njenga.

Mr Njenga was speaking during the National Hygiene Programme meeting in his boardroom. He said the recruitment of the workers and supervisors of the Kazi mtaani programme will be conducted through the laid down structures through the relevant government ministries.

The recruited workers will be required to have gumboots, face masks and gloves according to the agreed terms and will work in shifts. Mr Njenga said that there were already complaints that youth in Imara Daima were objecting to the shift system and the imposed reduction of payment from Sh 650 to Sh 455. He said that the terms would not change and youth who were not ready to accept them were free to exit.

The Kazi Mtaani Phase 1 paid out daily wages of Sh 650 per person while Phase II pays Sh 455 per person. The adjustment was done to accommodate more youth into the programme during this Covid-19 pandemic.

“We will not condone people who incite others, we will be very firm on the matter, however, we are ready to listen to genuine grievances,” he added.

According to Mr Njenga, as opposed to Phase I, the Kazi Mtaani Phase II project is designed to leave a mark and legacy amongst the beneficiaries.

“We will engage the workers in painting government offices, constructing access roads, beautification and cleaning of Ngong, Mathare and Nairobi rivers among others,” he said.

The Kazi Mtaani Initiative was piloted in April and rolled out by the National Government Administration Offices this week across the country. Phase II of the initiative targets about 270,000 vulnerable youth in informal settlements who will be engaging in development projects as part of the Government’s economic responses to Covid-19.

