Nairobi County To Hire 500 City Askaris

Nairobi County is set to recruit at least 500 inspectorate officers (city askaris) to beef up the security and compliance department.

The county reports that the department is currently understaffed, and the active employees are old hence unable to perform their duties optimally.

“A total of 500 new officers will be recruited in the next financial year as the county looks at having the required workforce aimed at improved service delivery and prompt response,” reads the Nairobi County Annual Development Plan for the financial year ending June 30, 2023.

The county currently has 2,567 inspectorate and compliance officers.

The county is also planning to train more than 1,000 of its inspectorate officers at Kiganjo Police Training College and Administration Police Training College, Embakasi.

The training is aimed at creating a new culture of professionalism and integrity in the department.

“We intend to build capacity of our staff through rolling out training programmes as well as ensure proper succession plan. We intend to rebrand and get rid of the culture associated with corruption and brutality, especially when dealing with hawkers,” said Director of Enforcement Services Dr Mark Leleruk.

