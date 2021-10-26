Covid-19: Nairobi Leads with 16.8% of Population Fully Vaccinated

Nairobi County is leading with 16.8% of its population fully vaccinated from Covid-19. It is closely followed by Nyeri County with 14.7%.

On the other hand, West Pokot, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, and Marsabit are the least counties with less than 1pc of the population fully vaccinated.

As of October 25th 2021, a total of 5,029,901 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, 3,545,060 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 1,484,841.

Covid-19 Update

151 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours after 7,224 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 252,839.

This brings the positivity rate to 2.1% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 2,682,247.

Of the new cases, 141 are Kenyans while 10 are foreigners; 84 males while 67 are females. The youngest is a one-year-old child while the oldest is 113 years.

Sadly, 3 have succumbed to the virus bringing the cumulative death toll to 5,263.

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi has 30 cases, Bomet 18, Meru 17, Makueni 13, Nakuru 9, Kericho 8, Bungoma 7, Kisii 5, Kajiado 5, Kisumu 4, Mombasa 4, Narok 4, Kakamega 3, Nyeri 3, West Pokot 3, Uasin Gishu 3, Kiambu 3, Marsabit 2, Nyandarua 2, Garissa 2, Elgeyo Marakwet 1, Laikipia 1, Vihiga 1, Machakos 1, Murang’a 1 and Migori 1.

