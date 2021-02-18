Nairobi County Assembly Unanimously Passes BBI Bill

Nairobi County Assembly has unanimously voted to pass the BBI (Amendment), Bill 2020. 114 members voted in favour of the Bill.

It is now the ninth county to have passed the draft bill.

Earlier, Kisii County Assembly became the eighth county to pass the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment), Bill 2020.

The 68 MCAs present during the Thursday session unanimously voted to pass the draft Bill.

Nominated MCA Eric Janganya said the ward reps passed the highly publicized Bill following extensive public participation.

Kisii Governor James Ongwae, on his part, expressed his excitement after the Bill sailed through in his county. Constitution of Kenya (Amendment), Bill 2020.​_Ongwae told the electorate to ignore propaganda being peddled by those opposing the Bill. Other counties that have passed the Bill include Siaya, Kisumu, Kajiado, West Pokot, Busia, Trans Nzoia and Homa Bay. Nairobi County Assembly has unanimously voted to pass the BBI (Amendment), Bill 2020.Thus far, only Baringo County has rejected the Bill. Constitution of Kenya (Amendment), Bill 2020.​_Twenty-four out of 47 counties are required to pass the Bill. BBI proponents only need 16 more county assemblies to adopt the Bill for it to head to the National Assembly. Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu