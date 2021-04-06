Nairobi County Assembly Suspends Sittings As Over 40 Covid-19 Cases Reported

Sittings at the Nairobi County Assembly have been suspended indefinitely following a spike in Covid-19 cases as the third wave of the virus continues to ravage the country.

Assembly Speaker Benson Mutura confirmed on Tuesday that more than 40 cases have been reported.

Mutura said two ward representatives are on oxygen.

The Assembly was scheduled resume its plenary sessions today after a two-week recess.

Nairobi is among a number of counties that continue to report a high number of Covid-19 cases.

It was among five counties that were recently declared a disease-infested zone by the government and a partial lockdown imposed to control movement of people. Other counties are Kajiado, Machakos, Kiambu and Nakuru.

The containment measures announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta on March 26, which include a ban on public gatherings, also forced Parliament to suspend its sittings last week.

The National Assembly approved a motion to suspend its regular sessions till May 4, 2021 at 2.30pm, while the Senate will resume on May 11.

The motions were moved by National Assembly Majority leader Amos Kimunya and his Senate counterpart Samuel Poghisio.

The Houses have been forced severally to suspend their sittings in line with directives issued by the Head of State aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.

