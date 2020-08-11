Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Elachi Resigns, Cites Life Threatening Incidences

Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi has resigned.

In a televised press briefing on Tuesday morning, Elachi cited threats to her life and frustrations as some of the reasons for leaving the office.

She has appointed Ruai MCA John Kamangu to take her place in acting capacity pending further communication.

“It has been tough and I can’t hold any longer. I therefore tender my resignation and thank President Uhuru Kenyatta for giving me this opportunity to serve under his Jubilee administration,” she said.

She also noted that the county will thrive under the newly established Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) led by General Mohamed Badi.

Henceforth, the immediate former speaker said, she will concentrate on the Dagoretti South constituency seat which she failed to clinch in the last general elections.

She has among others, been accused of corruption, illegal appointments, victimization of MCAs and assembly staff, and militarization of the assembly.

On who will take over from county clerk Jacob Ngwele who was ordered to step aside by court, Elachi appointed Pauline Okuku in acting capacity until the matter is concluded in court.

She has been feuding with a section of Members of the county assembly (MCAs) and governor Mike Sonko.

On July 29, the former nominated senator suspended sittings until September after ward representatives threatened to impeach her again.

Elachi had been shown the door in September 2018 only to return a year later after a Nairobi court ruled in her favour.

“Consequently, the Assembly stands adjourned until after the long recess on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, in accordance with the assembly calendar. This adjournment applies to all committees. Accordingly, no person shall be allowed in the assembly precincts apart from a few staff,” Elachi said.

At least 59 MCAs had signed the censure motion. Only 42 signatures are needed for a notice of impeachment to be tabled before the assembly.

