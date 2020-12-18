Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Benson Mutura To Be Sworn In Today As Acting Governor

Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Benson Mutura is expected to be sworn in today as the acting Governor following the impeachment of Mike Mbuvi Sonko.

Sonko was impeached yesterday after the Senate upheld his ouster with 27 senators supporting the motion. 16 Senators voted No while 2 abstained.

Since Sonko was ousted with no Deputy Governor in place, the County assembly speaker is to take over until the Gubernatorial by-elections are conducted on February 15, 2021, 60 days after Sonko’s ouster.

Through a gazette notice No 10904 0f 2020, the Speaker of the Senate made it clear that Mutura will be sworn in later today, December 18, 2020.

“…further gazette notice No 10904 of 2020 by the Speaker of the Senate and in accordance with the provisions of article 74 of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010, it is notified for information of the general public that the swearing-in ceremony of Benson Mutura as the Governor of Nairobi County shall take place on 18th December 2020, at the Nairobi County Government Headquarters starting at 10.00 am,” reads the notice in part.

Further reports indicate that security has been beefed up at City Hall with police officers patrolling the area ahead of Speaker Mutura’s swearing-in.

