Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Benson Mutura Arrested

Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Benson Mutura has been arrested.

Mutura was arrested by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) at his office in City Hall on Monday afternoon.

Photos seen by Kahawa Tungu show the speaker in handcuffs moments before he was whisked to DCI headquarters on Kiambu Road for grilling.

In summons seen by this writer, Mutura is wanted over a recent theft incident involving a county employee at City Hall.

“I am conducting investigation into an alleged …stealing by servant. I have reasons to believe that you, Benson Mutura is connected to the offence or has information that may assist in the investigations,” police summons read in part.

Earlier, police had a rough time effecting the arrest after protests from the Speaker.

Speaking to members of the press, Mutura termed the arrest as a political witchhunt. He claimed that he is targeted for endorsing Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid.

Also Read: Acting Nairobi Governor Benson Mutura Relinquishes Power To Anne Kananu Mwenda

Mutura defected to Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party early this month, severing links with the ruling Jubilee party ahead of the August 9 General Election.

He, however, said he would not seek any elective seat in the forthcoming polls.

“I’m not contesting for any political seat. I will perform tasks and duties assigned by the UDA party,” he said.

Mutura was sworn in as Speaker in August 2020. He took over from Beatrice Elachi who quit after a protracted leadership row in the assembly.

In 2021, he acted as governor after a power vacuum that arose following the impeachment of Mike Sonko.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...