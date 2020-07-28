Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi Suspended As Impeachment Motion Gains Momentum

Reinstated Nairobi County Assembly clerk Jacob Ngwele has issued a notice suspending Speaker Beatrice Elachi awaiting tabling and debate of an impeachment motion against her.

In the notice of suspension, Ngwele says that he has received a Notice of Motion, dated July 27, 2020 and sponsored by MCA Waithera Chege, seeking to impech Elachi over gross misconduct, incompetence and violation of the Constitution among other reasons.

“This Office, in compliance with the provisions of the said Section 11 of the Act and the Standing Orders, has undertaken a verification exercise for compliance of the Notice of Motion to the law and the Standing Orders of the Nairobi City County Assembly. I am satisfied that the Motion has met the required minimums for tabling under the Act,” reads the letter.

This comes moments after the High Court quashed the appointment of Edward Gichana as the new Clerk, who was sworn in on Friday by Elachi.

“…the Notice of Motion having garnered the requisite one third of signatures of all Members of the County Assembly, you are hereby suspended from the service of the County Assembly until the House dispenses with the Motion within the Statutory timelines provided for above,” added Ngwele.

Elachi has been invited to appear before the County Assembly Plenary on Tuesday, August 4 to respond to the Notice of Impeachment.

On Tuesday, standoff was witnessed at City Hall as a section of Nairobi MCAs made attempts to serve Elachi with an impeachment notice.

General Service Unit (GSU) police were deployed to restore order as the chaos escalated leading to exchange of blows.

