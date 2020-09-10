Nairobi County Assembly Deputy Speaker John Kamangu Officially Resigns

Nairobi County Assembly deputy speaker John Kamangu has officially tendered his resignation, less than a month after former speaker Beatrice Elachi was flushed out.

The County Assembly has announced Tuesday, September 15, as the date for elections to replace Mr Kamangu.

Mr Kamangu has been in a tussle with the minority side of the MCAs, who had nominated former Mayor Geoffrey Majiwa to take up the position.

ODM had said that there was an agreement with Jubilee that the position would be filled by the Minority side after it backed the election of the ruling party’s Benson Mutura as the speaker.

Over 50 MCAs had appended their signature for Kamangu’s ouster.

