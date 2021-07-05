Nairobi Cop Who Fled After Lover Fell From Balcony Surrenders

A Nairobi-based police officer who fled after his lover fell from the balcony in Ngumba Estate has surrendered to the authorities.

Police reports indicate that Kelvin Amwayi Yakhama who had been on the run for two days following the incident presented himself to the police station on Sunday night.

He was escorted by his colleagues who were aware that he was a wanted man. He, however, insisted that his lover jumped off the balcony out of rage adding that he did not push her in any way.

The incident happened on July 3, 2021, and was booked under OB/NO 03/03/07/2021 at Kasarani Stadium Police Station.

Kelvin was said to have been in a heated argument with the girlfriend, Jackline Muthoni in their No.C12 apartment. The argument escalated leading to Muthoni falling off the balcony from the 4th floor.

Muthoni landed on the rear windscreen of a Nissan Tiida Registration No. KCS 708V.

She was attended to by Fast responder health Services personnel before being rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Kelvin fled the scene before the police arrived.

The scene was processed by the scene of crime personnel who discovered a Police notebook bearing the identity of No 100583 PC Amwayi Yakhama.

