Nairobi City Stars Boss Sanjin Alagic Cleared Of Racial Claims

Nairobi City Stars head coach Sanjin Alagic has been cleared of allegations of directing racial slurs towards Vihiga United players during a league tie last year.

Stars’ internal probe cleared the Bosnian, who has for the first time addressed the matter, vehemently denying the claims that were widely reported.

Curiously, Vihiga United officials including coach Sammy Okoth, who made the allegations to the media, did not officially lodge a complaint.

The match’s report from the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) also did not capture the incident.

“At no time did I speak to any of the opposition players during the game, and aside from greeting the opposition coach at the start of the game, at no time did I speak to him (Sammy Okoth),” Sanjin was quoted by the club’s website.

Okoth was quoted by Goal.com saying Sanjin shouted at his players, calling them “black Monkeys.”

The incident reportedly occurred at half time when Vihiga United was leading by a goal to nothing.

“When I heard about the allegations, my initial reaction was absolute shock.

“Racism is the lowest of the low. Having seen racism destroy my country and lead to war when I was younger, I detest it and stand against it,” Sanjin said.

