Nairobi City Stadium Renovation Works Begin (Photos)

Renovation works at the Nairobi City Stadium have begun, the Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko has confirmed.

The Kenya’s oldest stadium has been in disuse since 2016 when the Kenyan Premier League’s Stadia Safety and Security Committee blacklisted it.

In 2008, the 15,000 sitter capacity stadium was fitted with artificial grass under the FIFA Goal project, but due poor maintenance and overuse it got damaged.

According to a report by the KPL Stadia Safety and Security Committee, the stadium, which served as the home ground of Gor Mahia, was found unfit to host league matches.

“Following an inspection, the committee noted that City Stadium’s artificial playing turf was badly damaged and there were clear signs of overuse and poor maintenance; that the sitting terraces were full of dust and very dirty.







“That there was no safety officer within the facility; that there was no running water within the facility; that the stadium lacked the necessary health and safety certification and plans, among other shortcomings,” the 2015 report partly reads.

After years of neglect, the County government has finally begun to rehabilitate it to bring it to required standards.

“My administration is determined to promote sports through development of infrastructure to enable our youth nurture their talents,” Sonko said in a Facebook post.

