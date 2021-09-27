Nairobi Businessman Sues Itumbi Over “Defamatory” Statements Linking Him to Kiambaa by-election

Former State House digital communications director Dennis Itumbi is in yet another legal battle after a Nairobi businessman sued him for alleged defamation.

Mike Maina Kamau has sued Itumbi for linking him to the Kiambaa by-election poll which was won by United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate, John Njuguna Wanjiku.

Mr Maina wants the former State House operative compelled to pull down social media posts (Twitter and Facebook) suggesting that he played a role in the polls.

In court documents, the plaintiff says the defamatory statements were published on September 22 under Itumbi’s infamous Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau (HNIB).

Mr Maina also alleges that the remarks were meant to discredit him as an astute businessman. As a result, he received calls from friends and family questioning him over the matter.

“As a consequence to this, Mr Maina has been brought to public hatred, pillory, ridicule, contempt, odium and will be disgraced, humiliated, subjected to untold embarrassment and ostracized,” reads his plaint drawn by TrippleOklaw LLP Advocates.

Itumbi’s posts, he added, were understood to mean that he pocketed money so as to influence the outcome of the election.

As such, he said, it means that he has committed a criminal offence under the Elections Act.

He also said that the statements may lead to irreparable damage to his reputation, image and standing.

He also claims that the statements link him to alleged criminal acts.

Pending the full hearing and determination of the matter, the High Court has barred Itumbi from publishing defamatory statements in reference to Mr Maina for the next 30 days.

Itumbi is also set to face trial after Milimani chief magistrate Martha Mutuku found that he had a case to answer in an alleged plot to assassinate Deputy President William Ruto.

“Having analyzed the evidence before court I find that the prosecution has proved the case beyond reasonable doubt to warrant the accused to be placed on their defence,” the Magistrate ruled.

