Nairobi Businessman Charged with Sexually Assaulting Woman in Westlands

A businessman has been charged for sexually assaulting a woman with the help of his friend.

Evans Ndenge was charged at Kibera Law Courts for sexually assaulting an unidentified woman at Kibangare slums in Westlands, Nairobi jointly with others not before court.

The incident took place on November 30, 2021.

Mr Ndege was separately charged with an indecent act with an adult and an additional charge of assaulting the victim on the material day.

A police report shows that the victim was visiting a friend when the accused joined them. The friend whose whereabouts are unknown is said to have suggested that the three of them spend the night at the accused person’s place but she declined the offer.

The two men are then said to have dragged the woman to Ndenge’s house where they allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The police report also indicates that the victim was physically assaulted by the duo in public as they forced her into Ndenge’s home.

The accused denied the charges after which the court released him on a Sh300,000 bond with a surety of the same amount.

The presiding magistrate directed that the case be mentioned on January 13 for a pre-trial to allow the accused person be supplied with witness statements and other pieces of evidence.

