Nairobi-bound Guardian Bus Bursts Into Flames in Kisumu

More than 40 passengers escaped death by a whisker after a Guardian bus they were traveling in burst into flames in Buoye on the Ahero-Kisumu road in the wee hours of Monday morning.

According to an eyewitness account, the bus was heading to Nairobi from Busia when it caught fire at about 5:45am.

No casualties were reported as all passengers were evacuated to safety before the fire engulfed the bus.

The deeply shaken passengers watched from a safe distance as the inferno reduced their personal belongings to ashes.

Firefighters who rushed to the scene managed to contain the raging fire, albeit late.

The cause of the fire was not immediately established.

However, Kisumu county police commander Alphonce Kimathi confirmed that investigations into the incident are ongoing.

