Nairobi-based Airtel Employees Donate Ksh12.7 Million Towards Covid-19 Response Kitty

Nairobi-based employees of Airtel have contributed a donation of Ksh12.7 million to the Covid-19 Emergency Funds.

The donation is comprised of voluntary employee contributions, which were matched by a Corporate donation from Airtel Africa plc.

The company in a statement said it has donated over $2.6 million (Ksh260 million) on a corporate level, committed towards protective equipment for health workers on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic across Africa.

Read: Airtel Kenya Abolishes All Charges on Mobile Money for 90 Days

The telco also said that the employees have also taken a voluntary deduction of salaries over the next few months.

Airtel has been offering free access to educational sites after the government’s directive to suspend learning in all educational institutions all over the country. The company also partnered with Longhorn Publishers to offer free internet access to students accessing the Longhorn e-learning Platform.

The company also removed all transaction fees making it possible for Kenyans to send and receive money for free on the Airtel Money platform. Airtel also revised the transaction limits for mobile money transaction to boost and support the SME and micro business enterprises.

Read: Airtel Kenya Partners with Longhorn Publishers to Offer FREE Internet Access for Students

“Airtel have been running a digital awareness campaign on their social media platforms to share information and prevention tips for COVID-19,” the statement concluded.

Airtel Africa has operations in 14 countries across Africa and over 110 million customers.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu