Naftali Kinuthia Demanded Sh200,000 Allegedly Spent on Late Ivy – Witness

Naftali Kinuthia, the prime suspect in the most brutal murder of Moi University student, Ivy Wangechi, had allegedly demanded Sh200,000 from the deceased.

A witness who sought the court’s protection on Tuesday testified that the accused had been trying to woo Ivy with expensive gifts but she turned down his advances.

The witness told Justice Stephen Githinji that prior to the 2019 incident, Kinuthia had started asking Ivy for a refund.

“Before the incident, Naftali Kinuthia had started demanding a refund of the money that he had spent on Ivy amounting to Sh200,000,” the court heard.

She said that Kinuthia who has been remanded at the Eldoret GK Prison since 2019, had at some point threatened to meet the deceased’s mother over the money.

She also recalled how Ivy, then a sixth year medical student, had complained of Kinuthia’s nagging. He had incessantly tried to woo her into a romantic relationship.

“Ivy told me on several occasions that she was being stressed by Kinuthia, who was bothering her to enter into a love relationship with him yet she was not interested,” the witness testified.

The witness also noted that Kinuthia often footed bills in a bid to woo Ivy who was still not interested.

“In 2018, I had a birthday party in a club in Westlands. I invited my three friends and Ivy was one of them. Kinuthia showed up at the event and footed the Sh14,000 bill to our surprise since no one requested him to do so,” she said, adding that after the party Ivy, refused to go home with the accused.

Ivy would later block Kinuthia who would go on to text the witness and complain about the deceased.

Kinuthia has since filed an application demanding that justice Githinji recuse himself from the case over bias.

The judge ruled that the matter be heard on a separate date accusing the defence of trying to derail the case.

Case will resume on December 15.

