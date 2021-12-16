Nadia Mukami to Sue Upcoming Artists Issuing Fake Copyright Claims on YouTube Songs

Self-proclaimed African Popstar Nadia Mukami has announced her intention to sue upcoming artists over what she terms as fake copyright claims on YouTube.

Taking to Instagram, the youthful singer said an upcoming artiste had submitted a copyright claim against her song ‘Tesa’ which features Fena Gitu and Khaligraph Jones.

“I am officially going to court! I am ready to spend all the money I have, all the coins i have made to ensure that no person in this music industry will ever send a malicious copyright strike again.” Nadia said on her account.

According to Nadia, the song which was released two years ago was taken down due to a copyright claim for a song done a year ago.

Read: Otile Brown’s ‘Dusuma’ Tops List of Kenya’s Most Watched Videos On YouTube This Year

“Those who sent you make sure they can fund your lawyer’s fees. This person will serve as an example to people sending malicious strikes.” She said further.

In October, the singer suffered a similar fate after her top songs including Wangu, Radio Love, Kolo and Maombi were deleted From YouTube.

In the recent past, many other Kenyan musicians including Otile Brown, Willis Raburu, Bensoul, Bahati, and Mejja have had their popular songs deleted from the video-streaming platform over the same claims.

Many singers have come out to condemn the practice saying upcoming artists had gotten into the habit of making fake copyright claims to chase clout.

Nadia is one of the most popular female artists in Kenya, with more than 46 million views on her channel.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...