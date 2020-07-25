Nacada Wants Kenyans Drinking at Home Reported For Immediate Action

Anti-Drugs agency NACADA has warned Kenyans against drinking alcohol in the presence of their children at home. The agency urges all Kenyans to report such incidences for immediate action.

House Parties and organized groups where alcohol is served in the presence of children are targets. NACADA Chair Mabel Imbuga, released a statement saying that they are cncerned about the growing trend of people consuming alcohol at home and as a result, exposing minors to underage drinking.

“Drinking at home also undermines the protective home environment for the pupils and students who are staying at home to in measures to prevent spread of Covid-19.”

“We appeal to members of the public to report such cases to NACADA through our toll-free line No. 1192(Monday to Friday during working hours) or to any national government administration officers,” she said.

Nacada appealed to parents to “take advantage of the situation to create an alcohol-free home environment as well as build closer relationships with their children.”

Imbuga said that surveys done by the authority had attributed the high prevalence of drug abuse in primary and secondary schools to the vice being practiced at home.

“This clearly shows the home environments have increasingly become a risk factor as many of the respondents indicated they were initiated into alcohol and drug use at home,” she said.

The Ministry of Health is gearing up to ban the sale of alcohol to sit-in customers at various joints.

Restaurants, eateries, bars, food courts, entertainment joints, supermarkets and wines and spirits are targeted in the ban.

The proposal are in a draft regulation to help curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

With Nacada shifting its sights to people drinking at home, beer parties and alcohol sales could soon take a dip.

“It is our hope that these restrictions do not leave the home as the main alternative to those wishing to indulge in drinking,” Imbuga said.

