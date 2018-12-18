85 Year Old Mzee Kibor Wins Divorce Case Against Third Wife

85 year old Mzee Jackson Kibor won a divorce case against his third wife, Naomi Jeptoo.

Eldoret Magistrate Naomi Wairimu ruled to allow the divorce on the grounds that both parties consented to the divorce application.

Mzee Kibor filed the case on the grounds that Ms Jeptoo denied him his conjugal rights and was cruel to him.

He complained of stress due to mistreatment and disrespect from his third wife, Jeptoo.

This ruling comes just two months after the court granted Mzee Kibor’s application to divorce his wife, Josephine Koech, of 52 years.

Mzee Kibor now remains married to his youngest wife Eunita Kibor.

