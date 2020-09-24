Revamped MySafaricom App Packed With New Features, 500MB Incentive

Safaricom finally launched its new MySafaricom App which has been on Beta since February this year. The app has been available to download on Google Playstore and Apple App store but in the beta version. Last week, however, Safaricom issued an update to its users to replace the old MySafaricom app with the new one.

According to Safaricom, the beta version was downloaded 50,000 times while the old MySafaricom app had 6.1 million users.

All apps which were incomplete or blocked in the beta version are now activated and accessible. The app comes with a clean neat user interface that comprises additional features and is easy to navigate.

A quick tour of the new app will show you some notable improvements. You can now select up to five features that you use frequently and they will be placed on a quick action button at the bottom of the app.

Among the additional features are shortcuts to buy and read your local dailies, quick access to sign up and pay for your home fibre and a direct link to Safaricom’s chatbot, Zuri through whatsapp, messenger or Telegram.

Safaricom also makes it easier for you to get your PUK and access to your balance on the app. Simply click on “my account balances” to get a breakdown of your call, SMS and data balances on one page.

Safaricom is offering its subscribers a 500mb incentive for downloading the new app and quick access to its offers on the home page of the new MySafaricom app. You can top up your airtime easily by scanning numbers from scratch cards automatically on the app.

