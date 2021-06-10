“My Work is Done,” Murathe Says as He Hints at Quitting Top Jubilee Party Role

Jubilee Vice Chairperson David Murathe has broken his silence over the party leadership crisis amid claims that there are looming changes meant to bring in fresh blood.

Over the recent past, Murathe and Secretary-General Raphael Tuju have been on the receiving end of a section of Kenyans wrath over mismanagement of the party.

The ruling party performed poorly in Juja, Bonchari and Rurii by-elections that were held last month.

The party lost the seats to People’s Empowerment Party, Orange Democratic Movement and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) outfits respectively.

But in an interview aired on NTV last night, Murathe, who is a close confidant of President Uhuru Kenyatta, told those who want him out of the top Jubilee leadership to take it easy, hinting that he will be out soon.

He disclosed that he doesn’t need a position in the party anymore, adding that his assignment of ejecting members allied to UDA is done.

The UDA party is associated with Deputy President William Ruto.

Murathe was referring to a recent purge that affected Ruto allies in the National Assembly and Senate leadership.

Vocal leaders including former Majority Leaders Aden Duale (National Assembly) and Kipchumba Murkomen (Senate), were among DP Ruto allies, who lost their positions over links with the second in command and perceived disloyalty.

Murathe said he had successfully achieved the mission of ejecting the DP allies who have found a new home in UDA.

“Our job was to push those who do not believe in the dream of the party out. I am happy they have found a house called UDA. Our work is done,” said Murathe.

He confirmed that plans are in top gear to change the Jubilee leadership ahead of the 2022 polls.

“We are all in an interim capacity and soon we will be releasing a timetable on how we will start campaigns for the party positions from the ward level to the national level. Myself, I am not interested in any position moving forward,” he stated.

Before his exit, Murathe, however, said his mission is to block UDA from making inroads in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Mount Kenya backyard.

