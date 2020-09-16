My Views Were Not Targeting Any Leaders, I Apologize- Raila Junior

Raila Odinga Junior has now apologized for his earlier stand where he blasted a section of ODM leaders thus igniting mixed reactions from Kenyans.

In new development, Junior now says that his views were not targetting any leaders as he is grateful that the ODM party is democratic and has room for different views and opinions.

“Clarification as an ordinary ODM member my views are my own and not that of PARTY 2. I’m grateful to ODM for allowing democratic space in which different views and opinions are expressed 3 My views were not targeting any leaders & I apologize for any misunderstanding caused,” he wrote.

CLARIFICATION as an ordinary ODM member my views are my own and not that of PARTY⁰2. I’m grateful to ODM for allowing democratic space in which different views and opinions are expressed

3 My views were not targeting any leaders & I apologize for any misunderstanding caused — Raila Odinga Junior (@Railajunior) September 16, 2020

In a series of tweets yesterday, Junior expressed displeasure with how the party dealings were being conducted.

He slammed Minority Whip Junet Mohammed for his views following the arrest of Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi adding that he should defend him regardless of his political stand.

Actually @JunetMohamed as minority whip in the house and senior parliamentarian, I believe your position should be that even though you don’t necessarily agree with what @HonOscarSudi said you’ll defend his right to say it. Freedom of speech is the cornerstone of our democracy! — Raila Odinga Junior (@Railajunior) September 13, 2020

In yet another tweet, he intimated that the politics of abusing rival politicians is outdated and rather should be replaced with a development agenda that is clearly outlined in the manifesto. This was interpreted as taking a jibe at ODM Deputy leader Hassan Joho.

Junior’s sentiments came just days after Raila Odinga toured Mombasa county together with Governor Hassan Joho where the latter heavily criticized the Deputy President William Ruto labeling him a hypocrite who did not stand for what he represented.

Prior to this, Ruto had visited Kisii County where he rebuked Raila Odinga for always having an opinion about what he does.

“I don’t know what the problem is with some people. I really sympathize with them. When I call people to my home, they have a problem, when I go to church, they have a problem, when I give donations, they have a problem. When I give motorcycles, they have a problem,” he said.

