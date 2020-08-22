My Son Never Killed Himself, We Call On Government To Fast Track Investigations – Kenei’s Father

The late sergeant Kipyegon Kenei’s father, John Chesang has called on the government to fast track investigations into the death of their kin, adding that they are certain he did not kill himself.

Speaking to a local daily, Chesang intimated that the family is still in pain from their kin’s mysterious death hence they need the case solved for the pain caused to go away.

“We don’t understand what happened but what we know is that my son never killed himself. He was a vibrant and jovial young man, full of life and with great plans. Whoever killed him will know no peace. All we ask the government is to fast track the investigation. We call upon the government not to abandon us,” Chesang told the daily.

In May, Probe into the alleged murder of Sergeant Arnold Kipyegon Kenei was heightened after detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) revisited his house at Villa Franca Estate in Imara Daima for further investigations.

Reports indicated that the sleuths stormed the premises at around 7 pm in five cars and immediately entered Kenei’s house. DCI Boss George Kinoti, reportedly accompanied the detectives in the unexpected raid.

“There were reports Kinoti was present. The car that was on the scene is alleged to be his, I did not see him alight his car, but I know his colleagues since they were here last time. They told us they were going to be there for a long time because they have developed some new leads but they have refused to reveal the leads,” said Nyumba Kumi Chairman of Villa Franca Twiga Court Peter Amunga as quoted by a local blog.

Kenei was found dead on February 20, 2020, in what is believed to be a cold-blooded murder manipulated to look like a suicide. His death is said to be linked with the Sh39 billion arms deal that was masterminded by former Sports CS Rashid Echesa. Preliminary investigations showed that Kenei was drugged before he was killed with detectives said to have believed that Kenei was intoxicated before the people behind his murder fired the killer shot. Read Also: Kenei Admitted To Knowing Echesa, DP Ruto Says As He Accuses DCI Of Discrediting His office A DCI source intimated to a local media that there were three unidentified men at the deceased's Villa Franca home on the day he was killed. The three people, who according to detectives were known to him, pulled his pistol on his chin and pulled the trigger before leaving unnoticed. Five months on, his killers are yet to be unearthed despite the DCI pointing out that there were strong leads into the murder.