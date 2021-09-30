My Son is My Motivation, Padi Wubonn on Life in Comedy

Comedian and King of Parody David Omondi popularly known as Padi Wubonn has revealed that his son is the biggest motivation in his career in comedy.

Speaking to the Audit Show by Robert Alai, Padi said he is very much inspired and motivated by his son to wake up every day and create content.

He added that his son, who is now 7 years old drives him to be his best self hence links his longevity in the entertainment industry to that strive.

“My first source of motivation is my son. He drives me..and gives me the reason to leave the house and look for something to put on the table. Every morning he has a reason. If it is not school fees it is food or a good place to sleep,” Padi narrated.

Narrating his life experiences since his breakthrough in the industry, the king of Parody stated that every experience he has had has shaped him in one way or the other and thus he is grateful.

For instance, he recounted starting his career while shooting videos and clips on borrowed phones and uploading them on Youtube without editing.

This experience, he used to encourage other comedians in the industry who are just starting up not to give up. He urged them to start from anywhere and be consistent as it will one day pay.

“I tell the youths to start with whatever they have. If you have a phone, use that,” he said.

Regarding the people he is currently looking up to, the Kisii-born funnyman said he was motivated by Comedian Eric Omondi, Jalang’o and Churchill while he was coming up. These people, he said are doing extraordinary things and are persistent hence have motivated him to keep soaring high.

He further stated that he finds other upcoming comedians including Crazy Kennar, Flaqo, and Cartoon interesting as they are committed to their content and deliver consistently.

According to Padi, he is not just using comedy to create something for himself but also for his future generations. For his son, for instance, he wants to do more than just leave a legacy.

“I want to leave something in him, not just for him,” he said.

You can watch the full interview here:



