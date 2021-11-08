My Promise To The People If Elected Nyando MP – Robert Alai

Renowned blogger Robert Alai has unveiled his manifesto even as he gears up his campaigns to become the next Nyando MP during the 2022 General Elections.

The manifesto seen by this writer covers areas such as health, agriculture, arts, sports and creative economy, infrastructure, education and security.

“Education will be my main agenda as accomplishing much with it will be a great honour to my father who hunted children in our village and ensured that every child who was of age went to school,” says Alai.

In the education sector, Alai promises to source for bursaries and alternative funding from corporates and partners, improve schools’ infrastructure –furniture, laboratories, libraries,

ventilation, classrooms to reduce the teacher to pupil/student ratio and also connect every school within the constituency access to clean running water.

” I will Improve access roads to schools to ease teacher, student commute and also connect each school to the national power grid, in the alternative, pursue renewable energy sources like solar,” he says.

He also promises to lobby for the establishment of more Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVETs) to absorb post-secondary school leavers not joining universities.

Alai has also promised to connect each school’s computer laboratory and library to the National Optic Fiber Backbone (NOFBI) for teaching and learning by students especially those in post-primary education levels.

In the health sector, Alai has promised to improve infrastructure of sub-county hospitals and health centers to have enough drugs/medicine for common diseases like Malaria, Diarrhea, Typhoid, Tuberculosis, Pneumonia, and skin diseases among other ailments. He has also promised to equip available health institutions with at least an ambulance in each ward, critical personnel and critical isolation facilities to better respond to health emergencies.

“The health centres should also be well-stocked with antiretrovirals to support HIV-AIDS patients within the sub-county. I will ensure every health center has an uninterrupted power supply through grid power or solar energy even in remote locations,” he says.

In the agriculture sector, he has vowed to support and seek funding for commercial agriculture in poultry farming, livestock rearing, indigenous vegetables, rice, cotton and horticulture and also improve modern farming methods by reducing over-reliance on the ox-drawn plough for land tilling; increasing access to tractors at household level.

The blogger, who is also a tech expert, has promised to support a Nyumba Kumi approach with village elders, chiefs, religious leaders and school heads to help resolve common disputes.

You can access the full manifesto here:-

Robert Alai Manifesto

