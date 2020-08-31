My Kids Are Terrified Of Governor Sonko – Former Speaker Beatrice Elachi [Video]

Former Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi has revealed that the sour working relationship with Governor Mike Sonko affected her children.

Speaking during an interview with former Citizen TV anchor Jacque Maribe on her show dubbed “The Hot Seat” on Sunday, Elachi stated that her children are terrified of the county boss.

She disclosed that at some point when the governor announced that he wanted to move to the governor’s house which is close to where they live, the children demanded that they move out.

Elachi narrated that one of her kids aged 12 years, was not comfortable with the constant chaos witnessed at City Hall when she severed as Speaker.

The minor wondered if the ward representatives attended sessions while drunk.

“I remember my daughter who is 12 asking me ‘Why is it that you people go to work while drunk? What is all this fight for?’ From that time, I started thinking about how to leave this job, ” said Elachi.

“At one point, where the house of the governor was, we are just near, When they (kids) realised he (Sonko) is coming there, they were terrified and they told me ‘mom, we are moving.”

The former nominated senator narrated that the two had fallen out to an extent that the governor feared that she could poison him.

Elachi recounted of an incident at State House, Nairobi, when the county chief requested for another microphone after she finished her speech.

“I won’t mind sharing a meal with Sonko. But he fears. He would demand that I taste even water before drinking it,” said Elachi adding that even if Sonko appointed her a Deputy Governor she would not take the offer.

Elachi served as Speaker from September 6, 2017, until her resignation on August 11, 2020.

In a televised press briefing while announcing her resignation, Elachi cited threats to her life and frustrations as some of the reasons for leaving the office.

She accused Sonko of being behind her woes with MCAs.

She had among others, been accused of corruption, illegal appointments, victimization of MCAs and assembly staff, and militarization of the assembly.

On July 29, she suspended sittings until September after ward representatives threatened to impeach her again.

Elachi had been shown the door in September 2018 only to return a year later after a Nairobi court ruled in her favour.

