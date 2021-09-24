My Hard Work and Dedication to Brands is What Some Haters in Kenya Call ‘Wash Wash’ – Jalango

Comedian and radio presenter Felix Oduor alias Jalang’o has denied involvement in money laundering dealings saying the allegations are being peddled by haters out to tarnish his brand.

In a recent interview with blogger Rober Alai in The Audit show, the funny man revealed that his fortunes were a result of sheer hard work.

The Kiss FM presenter was last month said to be a part of an intricate web of ‘wash wash’ conmen in an exposé by blogger Edgar Obare.

But speaking to Alai, the 43-year-old insisted that he has never stolen from anyone.

“You can write anything about me, but don’t link me to ‘wash wash’ con games. I can account for every coin I have. I have worked very hard for what I own,” he said.

According to Jalang’o, some of the alleged conmen photographed with him in photos shared by Obare were people he met in social events, some that he was emceeing.

“The social scene in Nairobi is very small, today I meet you here while hosting this gig we take photos… then you want to take photos of a few people that I have met who you already branded ‘wash wash’ then you want to twist a story and brand me ‘wash wash’,” Jalang’o added.

He revealed that his fortunes mainly come from his work at Kiss FM, Arena media, and many promotions he does with various brands including phone manufacturing companies, fashion designers, betting companies among others.

In the interview, he also criticized his former employer Mediamax Network Limited which he said was killing talent in the country.

Jalang’o worked at Milele FM before joining Radio Africa Group in July last year following a salary cut dispute with the employer.

He was part of over 150 staffers laid off after declining to take salary cuts proposed by the employer due to the effects of Covid-19 pandemic on the economy.

“I really don’t think anybody should ever work at Mediamax. Those people will kill your talent. It’s good when you join but later things just change. Nobody wants to pay you…nobody cares,” he said further urging young people to take advantage of opportunities in the digital media to grow their talents.

“Why would anyone sack Jalas. You can’t tell me there was no money Our show with Alex Mwakideu was making money. You must know your worth.”

In the interview, he also opened up about his humble beginnings as a fisherman in Homa Bay County before moving to Nairobi where his journey to success began.

He disclosed the role the Kenya National Theatre played in his career as an actor and later a household name.

