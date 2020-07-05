My Friends Are Being Removed From Their Positions, Pray For Them – DP Ruto

Deputy President has accused a section of Jubilee leadership of removing his allies from their positions, to bar him from achieving his 2022 Presidential bid.

Speaking in Nandi yesterday, Ruto said that apart from his political allies, other leaders in parastatals have been threatened that corruption proceedings will be opened against them, or they will lose the positions.

“There are many people being threatened ‘you’ll be taken to court, you’ll be takken to KRA, you’ll be taken to EACC, you will be demoted, you’ll be flushed from that office’, and not because they have done anything wrong, not because they are unable to fulfil their duties, but because they are friends to Kenya’s Deputy President,” said Ruto.

Terming the developments as a “demon of division” Ruto urged Kenyans to pray for his allies and the country to avoid such divisions.

Read: ODM Reaps Big As Raila Allies Set To Replace Ruto’s Ousted Men In Senate Committees

“There were tribal divisions but now comes political divisions. For now there are people being removed from their positions and others persecuted in one way or the other because they are my friends. I ask that you pray for them to have patience,” added Ruto.

Yes Sir! We remain strong! pic.twitter.com/80XcyyasG1 — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) July 4, 2020

In recent times, political leaders allied to DP William Ruto have been removed from positions of privilege including Senators Kipchumba Murkomen and Susan Kihika who were the Senate Majority Leader and Majority Whip respectively.

National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale was also removed and his place taken by Amos Kimunya..

Several other Ruto allies were removed from their positions in various committees, including four chairpersons and 12 members

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu