My Ear Blocked, Eliud Kipchoge Explains London Marathon Disappointment

Marathon great Eliud Kipchoge failed to defend London Marathon crown – finishing a disappointing eighth on Sunday.

Ethiopia’s Shura Kitata, who finished second last year, won the title with Vincent Kipchumba of Kenya bagging silver.

Ahead of the race, Eliud Kipchoge, who is the reigning world marathon champion and four-time London marathon champion was seen as the firm favourite to win.

This was amplified when his would be rival, Ethiopia’s Kenenisa Bekele, pulled out with calf injury.

However, Kipchoge, known for his dominant style, started to send mixed signals when he failed to break off the chasing pack.

“After 25 kilometers my ear blocked and it couldn’t open anymore. But this is how sport is, we should accept defeat and focus for the winning next time.

Thanks for the support,” he tweeted after the race.

Kipchoge first marathon defeat was in 2013 when he finished second in Berlin.

