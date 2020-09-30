“My Boss Has Not Complained,” DP Ruto Tells Off Critics Over Non-performance Claims

Deputy President William Ruto has told off his critics who continue to accuse him of absconding his duties after he missed the Covid-19 Conference held at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC) on Monday.

Speaking on Wednesday at his Karen residence where he hosted a delegation of women in business from Nairobi County, the DP dismissed the critics as busybodies saying President Uhuru has not complained about his work.

Ruto said he has not neglected his duties as claimed further adding that he has always executed all the work given to him by the Head of State with distinction.

“No work has been given to me and I failed to execute,” he said.

“Who are they to complain about my work? Who made them my supervisors?”

Ruto said he doesn’t need supervision as he knows his work, “and my boss has not complained about my performance”.

Over the recent past, lawmakers allied to President Kenyatta have accused the DP, who has been hosting leaders from various parts of the country at his Karen residence, of engaging in early campaigns instead of serving Kenyans.

The DP has been dishing out goodies to the youth and women in what he terms as empowerment.

Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga and former Starehe MP Margaret Wanjiru are among women leaders who attended today’s meeting at the DP’s residence.

Other leaders present were Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika, MPs Nixon Korir (Lang’ata), John Kiarie

(Dagoretti South), Kimani Ngunjiri (Bahati), Benjamin Gathiru (Embakasi Central), James Gakuya (Embakasi North), George Theuri (Embakasi West), Johana Ng’eno (Emurua Dikirr), Justus Murunga (Matungu), John Muchiri (Manyatta), Nimrod Mbai (Kitui East) and Dan Wanyama (Webuye West).

During a meeting with a delegation of women in business from Nairobi County led by nominated Senator @MillicentOmanga and former Starehe MP Margaret Wanjiru at the Karen residence. pic.twitter.com/dkwmPpfOoF — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) September 30, 2020

