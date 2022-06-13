My Academic Credentials Not In Doubt – Sakaja Responds To IEBC As Pressure Mounts

UDA’s Nairobi Gubernatorial Candidate Johnson Sakaja has insisted that his qualifications and academic credentials are not in doubt adding that he graduated from Team University in Uganda.

Earlier, Dennis Wahome filed a petition before the independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) seeking to bar senator Sakaja from vying for the governorship in Nairobi citing he does not meet the required threshold.

“The respondent has demonstrated fraud and forgeries that have the potential to erode the public confidence in and diminish the integrity of qualifications in Uganda and Kenyan degrees both regionally as well as globally,” Mr Wahome said.

The IEBC then gave Sakaja until today noon to respond to the matter before a hearing and determination are given.

Responding to the same, Sakaja terms the claims that he does not have a degree that qualifies him to run for the county’s top seat as incompetent and defective.

He further addressed the issue where the petitioner cited that his name did not appear in the graduation booklet stating that the booklet was incomplete.

Apparently, some pages that included his name had been omitted from the booklet. He thus wants the petition dismissed.

“The complaints herein are legally incompetent, fatally defective having been lodged outside the prescribed statutory timeliness,” he says.







