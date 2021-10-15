Security Consultant Mwenda Mbijiwe Exits WhatsApp Groups 4 Months After Going Missing

It’s been over four months since Security consultant Mwenda Mbijiwe was reported missing and his car found abandoned in Murang’a.

Mbijiwe, a former Kenya Airforce Officer went missing on June 12, 2021, with the car believed to have been used by him before he went missing found abandoned in Kigumo, Muranga County, 166 kilometers from his home.

As detectives intensified the search for the security analyst, further revelations by his sister, Tamara unearthed that the car he was using had been hired from a police officer based at Pangani Police Station.

Preliminary investigations indicated that Mbijiwe met with one of his police friends before driving towards Meru.

He was reported to have been traveling to Meru from Nairobi at around 8 pm when he disappeared in unclear circumstances.

Prior to his disappearance, Mbijiwe had just concluded a training session with a Nairobi-based church on basic security skills.

“He was to travel to our Meru rural home that evening,” Tamara said.

New details now emerging reveal that Mbijiwe has exited a couple of WhatsApp groups raising concerns on his whereabouts and who might have access to his phone.

In a screenshot making headlines on Twitter, the ex-Kenya Airforce Officer left a University of Nairobi (UON) Class of 2015 WhatsApp group at 6:22 PM.

This leaves lingering questions including who might have accessed his phone to leave the group or any other activities on his phone that necessitated the same.

Mbijiwe was a renowned face especially on TV as he made remarks regarding certain issues regarding Kenya’s security on local Television stations.

In the 2017 General Election, he attempted to run for the Meru gubernatorial seat on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket but backed out to support the then-governor Peter Munya.

In June 2019, he was arraigned in court over alleged fraud. He was accused of fraudulently acquiring Sh150,000 from a man after convincing him that he was in a position to secure his sister a job at the United Nations (UN).

