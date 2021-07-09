Missing Security Consultant Mwenda Mbijiwe’s Driver Gone Without a Trace – Family

The family of security consultant Mwenda Mbijiwe’s driver has claimed that their kin is also missing.

Mathew Muhatia Namasaka went missing on June 12, the same day the former KDF officer is said to have gone without a trace.

Speaking to the Standard, Muhatia’s second wife Cynthia Salome Watai said her husband left their Kawangware home at around 5 am after receiving a call from Mbijiwe a few minutes earlier.

He promised to come back later but did not disclose the purpose of the early morning meeting with his boss.

Salome said that her husband of six years was close friends with Mbijiwe who last year spent a night at their rural home in Kitale.

“They were close friends who enjoyed cracking jokes when together,” said Salome who recounted events leading to her spouse’s disappearance 18 days ago.

The day before Muhatia went missing, his wife recalled, Eye On Security (K) Limited CEO passed by their home for a meeting with him.

The meeting took place in Mbijiwe’s vehicle where the duo spoke for an hour, recalled Salome who filed a missing person report at Muthangari Police Station.

She went over to speak to their guest who promised to take them on holiday in December.

The duo then left without informing her of their whereabouts. Muhatia would return at around 4 pm.

“I prepared him water to shower then we had supper before retiring to bed,” a devastated mother of one told the daily.

The next day Muhatia left in a hired Toyota Fielder for an unknown assignment with Mbijiwe.

Later that day, Salome tried calling her husband who did not answer but called her back much later promising to return in the evening.

“When I called him, he didn’t pick the call, which he returned an hour later,” she recounted, adding that he sent via M-Pesa some Sh300 for supper.

At around 3 pm the same day, she tried calling him but this time his mobile phone was switched off.

Three days later, Muhatia was nowhere to be found prompting Salome to report the matter which was booked under OB/24/18/06/2021.

The car Muhatia was driving was found abandoned along the busy Mai Mahiu Road and has since been towed to Tigoni Police Station.

“As a family, we are anxious over his disappearance. The government has the capacity to trace him whether dead or alive. Back home in the village, our elderly parents are in distress over the whereabouts of their son,” said Edward Namasaka, Muhatia’s brother.

The family has since his disappearance visited morgues in three different counties with little success.

Preliminary investigations indicated that Mbijiwe met with one of his police friends before driving towards Meru.

Mbijiwe is reported to have been traveling to Meru from Nairobi at around 8pm when he disappeared in unclear circumstances.

