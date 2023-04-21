Former Presidential Candidate Mwaure, Kiraitu Murungi Land State Jobs

Former Tharaka Nithi Governor Samuel Ragwa has been appointed as the Chairperson of the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB).

The politician lost his senatorial bid as an independent candidate to United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Mwenda Gataya.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 3 (2) (a) of the National Cereals and Produce Board Act, as read together with section 51 (1) of the Interpretation and General Provisions Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, appoint Samuel Ragwa to be Chairperson of the Board of Directors,” reads the Gazette Notice dated April 20.

He will serve for a three-year period effective immediately.

Also landing a state job was former Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi who was named the chairman of the National Oil Corporation of Kenya Board of Directors. Kiraitu will hold the position for a period of three years. President William Ruto named former Makueni Deputy Governor Adelina Mwau to be the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC). Dr Ruto also appointed Prof Kimathi Mbogori Kigatiira as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Veterinary Vaccines Production Institute. Richard Cheruiyot and Godfrey Lemiso were named the Chairpersons of the Export Processing Zones Authority and Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation respectively for a period of three years. Former Presidential candidate David Mwaure Waihiga will serve as the Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the National Environment Trust Fund for a period of three years. National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung'u has appointed lawyer Adrian Kamotho Njenga to be the chairperson of the Capital Markets Tribunal for a period of three years.

