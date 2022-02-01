Makueni DG Mwau Accuses Kibwana of Intimidation After Being Stripped of Health CEC Role

Makueni Deputy Governor Adelina Mwau has accused her boss Kivutha Kibwana of intimidation after being stripped of the Health Minister role in recent county changes.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Mwau linked her demotion to her recent move to join Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

She disclosed that Kibwana had also withdrawn some members of staff from her office.

“I got a letter stating that I am no longer the Minister of Health in the county. My staff who were working in the communication office were also taken away,” she stated.

“That is intimidation and the governor is well known in the world as a protector of human rights.”

Mwau joined Ruto’s ‘hustler nation’ camp on January 25, a week after Kibwana dropped his bid for the presidency to back ODM leader Raila Odinga’s candidature.

While accusing Kibwana of political persecution, the DG revealed she had done nothing wrong to warrant her removal from the key docket.

According to Mwau, she has never neglected her duties and had only missed one cabinet meeting.

“We were together when we were fighting for the 2010 constitution which has given us freedom. I am still working for Makueni. I have not moved to Nairobi or any other county,” Mwau said.

“Last week we had a cabinet meeting and I gave my apologies. I know that there is another meeting tomorrow and I will attend it. When I am called upon, I will attend because I offered to work as the DG until the end.”

Mwau defended her move to join UDA saying it’s her democratic right. She assured Makueni residents that she will continue discharging her duties as required by the law.

Mwau is eyeing the county’s Woman Representative position on a UDA ticket in the August General Election.

