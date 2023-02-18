Ex-Nakuru Police Boss Mwanzo To Face Disciplinary Action Over Evictions – DP Gachagua

A former Nakuru County police chief will face disciplinary action for his role in the eviction of more than 100 families, deputy president Rigathi Gachagua has said.

Peter Mwanzo, a former commander of the Nakuru Police, is reported to have secretly overseen the eviction of 105 households from Keriko in the Subukia sub-county, Gachagua said on Saturday.

“Any police commander should notify the county security committee and intelligence before executing any orders for eviction,” said the DP.

The former Mathira MP further sounded a warning to all civil servants saying that the Kenya Kwanza government will deal with those still loyal to the former regime.

