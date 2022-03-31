Mwananchi Mabati Among 3 Roofing Sheet Brands Suspended by KEBS Over Poor Quality

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) has suspended three brands of galvanized roofing sheets over quality issues.

The brands are Haut International, Mwananchi Mabati Company Limited and Obor technology Kenya Limited.

KEBS Managing Director Bernard Njiraini, while announcing the ban, said the affected brands were found to be using substandard products during the manufacturing processes in violation of bureau standards.

Njiraini noted that a countrywide a countrywide market surveillance on the galvanized roofing sheets indicated the presence of substandard products that do not fully comply with the specified requirements of. KS EAS 11: 2019.

“The test reports revealed that the weight of the coating metal used by some brands is way below what is stipulated in the Standard,” said the KEBS boss.

The agency also established that some of the manufacturers have been importing and processing roofing sheets whose width is below what KEBS stipulates.

“This is a serious malpractice because buyers of such products do not get value for their money,” Njiraini said.

According to Njiraini, besides giving the consumers a raw deal such practices amount to unfair competition.

“This not only greatly compromises the quality and performance of the roofing sheet metal but also, manufacturers of these brands are undercutting their competitors, resulting in a very uneven playing ground,” added Njiraini.

In the latest crackdown, KEBS is also targeting manufacturers that are not labelling their roofing products making it hard for consumers to make informed decisions when purchasing the products.

